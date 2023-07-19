An Accountability Court on Wednesday extended interim bails of PTI's chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust scam, and sought arguments on next hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court on Wednesday extended interim bails of PTI's chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust scam, and sought arguments on next hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the bail petitions in the said case lodged by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the scam of 190 million Pounds.

Imran Khan appeared before the court and marked his attendance.

At the outset of the hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer Khawaja Harris prayed the court to adjourn the hearing of the case and said that he would give arguments in both cases on the next hearing. The court summoned Imran Khan in personal capacity and adjourned further hearing till July 26. The court also extended the interim bails of Imran Khan and his wife till the same date.