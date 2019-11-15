UrduPoint.com
Accountability Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Three Accused Involved In Fake Bank Accounts Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:33 PM

Accountability Court extends judicial remand of three accused involved in fake bank accounts case

The Accountability Court (AC) on Friday extended the judicial remand of Bilal Sheikh and Tariq Ahsan till December 3 while judicial remand of Khursheed Anwar Jamali was extended till December 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ):The Accountability Court (AC) on Friday extended the judicial remand of Bilal Sheikh and Tariq Ahsan till December 3 while judicial remand of Khursheed Anwar Jamali was extended till December 4.

Bilal Sheikh and Tariq Ihsan are officers of Sindh Bank while KhurshidAnwar Jamali was an employee of the Nooriabad power plant.

All three accused were involved in fake bank accounts case.

