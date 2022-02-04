UrduPoint.com

Accountability Court Extends MNA Rafique Jamali's Interim Bail

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Accountability court extends MNA Rafique Jamali's interim bail

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Accountability Court Hyderabad Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Peoples Party's MNA Rafiq Jamali and others in the Gorakh Hill Authority corruption case till February 24.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials apprised the court that the case of alleged corruption in the authority, which was supposed to establish a tourism spot on Gorakh hill, had been transferred to NAB Islamabad.

After obtaining approval from the headoffice they would file a reference against the member of the National Assembly (MNA), who was ex-officio chairman of the authority.

The court after hearing arguments of the lawyers of the accused, extended their bail.

Besides the MNA, the other accused included Faisal, Ram Chand and Umar Farooq.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Islamabad National Assembly National Accountability Bureau Lawyers Hyderabad Pakistan Peoples Party February From Court

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

4 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

5 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

6 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

7 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

7 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>