HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Accountability Court Hyderabad Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Peoples Party's MNA Rafiq Jamali and others in the Gorakh Hill Authority corruption case till February 24.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials apprised the court that the case of alleged corruption in the authority, which was supposed to establish a tourism spot on Gorakh hill, had been transferred to NAB Islamabad.

After obtaining approval from the headoffice they would file a reference against the member of the National Assembly (MNA), who was ex-officio chairman of the authority.

The court after hearing arguments of the lawyers of the accused, extended their bail.

Besides the MNA, the other accused included Faisal, Ram Chand and Umar Farooq.