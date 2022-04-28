Accountability court extends Saleem Bajari interim bail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Accountability Court here Thursday extended the interim bail of Chief Minister Sindh's close aide Saleem Bajari till June 18.

According to details, during the hearing the prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprised the court that Bajari was being investigated in a case of assets beyond means.

Bajari's counsel told the court that the NAB had not shared with Bajari the details of the charges against him.

He said his client was cooperating with the investigators of NAB and that they were also attending hearings in the court.

The court ordered Bajari to appear before the investigation team whenever he was required to do so.