UrduPoint.com

Accountability Court Extends Saleem Bajari Interim Bail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Accountability court extends Saleem Bajari interim bail

The Accountability Court here Thursday extended the interim bail of Chief Minister Sindh's close aide Saleem Bajari till June 18

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Accountability Court here Thursday extended the interim bail of Chief Minister Sindh's close aide Saleem Bajari till June 18.

According to details, during the hearing the prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprised the court that Bajari was being investigated in a case of assets beyond means.

Bajari's counsel told the court that the NAB had not shared with Bajari the details of the charges against him.

He said his client was cooperating with the investigators of NAB and that they were also attending hearings in the court.

The court ordered Bajari to appear before the investigation team whenever he was required to do so.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau June Court

Recent Stories

Ukraine Expects $100Mln in Loans From Japan - Fina ..

Ukraine Expects $100Mln in Loans From Japan - Finance Ministry

40 seconds ago
 Article 63-A can't be implement on 20 PTI MNAs: La ..

Article 63-A can't be implement on 20 PTI MNAs: Law Minister

41 seconds ago
 Sweden's Authorities Reject Proposal for Referendu ..

Sweden's Authorities Reject Proposal for Referendum on NATO Membership

43 seconds ago
 Police arrest 29 professional beggars during ongoi ..

Police arrest 29 professional beggars during ongoing drive

47 seconds ago
 Gazprom's Average Gas Export Price Doubled Y/Y to ..

Gazprom's Average Gas Export Price Doubled Y/Y to $298 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in ..

4 minutes ago
 Two Explosions in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif Kil ..

Two Explosions in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif Kill 9, Injure 13 People - Report ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.