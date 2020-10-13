Accountability Court extends till Oct 20 physical remand of Shehbaz Sharif

(@fidahassanain)

NAB official had pleaded the court for further remand of PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13rd, 2020) An accountability court extended till Oct 20 physical remand of PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assemby Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering and assets beyond means case on Tuesday.

NAB officials produced Shehbaz Sharif before the court to seek his further remand for investigation into the matter.

The NAB officials told the court that they needed further of Shehbaz Sharif as the required investigationi was not completed yet. They asked the court to accept their plea and allow his further physical remand.

At this, the court handed him over to NAB officials, with direction to them to produce him before the court in money-laundering and assets beyond means case. Strict security arrangements were made in and outside the premises of the judicial complex.

On Sept 28, LHC rejected bail of Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering and assets beyond means case and the NAB officials arrested him as he came out of the courtroom.

“I have been made victim of political revenge, Shehbaz Shairf had said on the occasion of his arrest.