Accountability Court Gives Last Chance To NAB To Produce Accused In LNG Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:40 PM

Accountability Court gives last Chance to NAB to produce accused in LNG case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till October 20, to implement summon notices to the co-accused staying abroad in LNG corruption case.

Ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his son Abdullah Khaqan appeared before AC-II Judge Azam Khan hearing the LNG case.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor requested to the court for three weeks time to serve the summons to the accused living abroad.

Barrister Zafarullah, counsel for Shahid Khan Abbasi also prayed the court to give more time to NAB for this purpose.

The court warned to issue arrest warrants on next hearing against the accused if he continuous to avoid appearing in the case.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that notices were issued to the address of companies owned by the accused persons but no response was received from foreign office about its implementation.

The court observed that indictment of accused couldn't be done until the implementation report of the summon notices.

The trial court also ordered NAB to share copies of reference with the accused persons.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.

