Accountability court granted 13-day remand of Khursheed Ahmed Shah

Accountability Court Sukkur has granted 13-day NAB custody remand of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) leader and former opposition leader in national assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday

The accountability watchdog had requested for a 15-day extension in the remand of Shah, however, the accountability court gave approval for only 13 days.NAB had arrested Shah from Islamabad last month.

The PPP leader is accused of allotting to himself an amnesty plot illegally from a cooperative society in Sukkur.

