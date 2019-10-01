UrduPoint.com
Accountability Court Granted 13-day Remand Of Khursheed Ahmed Shah

Tue 01st October 2019 | 09:07 PM

Accountability Court Sukkur has granted 13-day NAB custody remand of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) leader and former opposition leader in national assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday

Sukkur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Accountability Court Sukkur has granted 13-day NAB custody remand of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) leader and former opposition leader in national assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday.According to the details, Khursheed Ahmed Shah was presented before the Accountability Court (AC) Sukkur.

The accountability watchdog had requested for a 15-day extension in the remand of Shah, however, the accountability court gave approval for only 13 days.NAB had arrested Shah from Islamabad last month.

The PPP leader is accused of allotting to himself an amnesty plot illegally from a cooperative society in Sukkur.

The accountability watchdog, NAB, requested a 15-day extension in the remand of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) senior leader.However, the court granted the physical remand of Khursheed Shah to the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) till October 14.

Khursheed Shah was arrested from Islamabad last month in a corruption case.It was worth mentioned here that NAB had arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means. The PPP stalwart was arrested in a joint operation by NAB's Rawalpindi and Sukkur chapters.

