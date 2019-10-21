UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accountability Court Grants 12-day Judicial Remand Of Iqbal Z. Ahmed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:59 PM

Accountability Court grants 12-day judicial remand of Iqbal Z. Ahmed

The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Monday granted 12-day judicial remand of Iqbal Z. Ahmed, a leading LNG magnate and Chairman of the M/s Associated Group, who was arrested in Lahore in early September

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Monday granted 12-day judicial remand of Iqbal Z. Ahmed, a leading LNG magnate and Chairman of the M/s Associated Group, who was arrested in Lahore in early September.

During the hearing before Accountability Court Judge Inam Ali Kalhoro, the prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought further physical remand of Ahmed.

However, Ahmed's counsel barrister Farooq H Naek opposed further physical remand telling the court that his client had remained in NAB's custody under physical remand since September 6.

He told the court that Ahmed was ill and hospitalized in Karachi.

The NAB's prosecutor said the investigation team was making progress in the case.

The NAB claimed that Ahmed made multi billion rupees suspicious transactions and carried out money laundering.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Lahore National Accountability Bureau Hyderabad Progress Money September Billion Court

Recent Stories

Unknown Suspects Throw Molotov Cocktails at Mosque ..

5 minutes ago

Maltese Police Raid Refugee Shelter After Violent ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Discussed Syria by Phone - Kremlin

6 minutes ago

CDA demolished several illegal constructions

18 minutes ago

FIRST Global supports UAE youth efforts to utilise ..

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports breaks ground on new waterfront de ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.