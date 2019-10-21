Accountability Court grants 12-day judicial remand of Iqbal Z. Ahmed

(@imziishan)

The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Monday granted 12-day judicial remand of Iqbal Z. Ahmed, a leading LNG magnate and Chairman of the M/s Associated Group, who was arrested in Lahore in early September

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Monday granted 12-day judicial remand of Iqbal Z. Ahmed, a leading LNG magnate and Chairman of the M/s Associated Group, who was arrested in Lahore in early September

During the hearing before Accountability Court Judge Inam Ali Kalhoro, the prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought further physical remand of Ahmed.

However, Ahmed's counsel barrister Farooq H Naek opposed further physical remand telling the court that his client had remained in NAB's custody under physical remand since September 6.

He told the court that Ahmed was ill and hospitalized in Karachi.

The NAB's prosecutor said the investigation team was making progress in the case.

The NAB claimed that Ahmed made multi billion rupees suspicious transactions and carried out money laundering.