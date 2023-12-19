Open Menu

Accountability Court Grants Bail To 4 Accused In M6 Motorway Land Scam Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Accountability court grants bail to 4 accused in M6 Motorway land scam case

The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Tuesday approved bail of 4 accused persons in the case of multi-billion rupees alleged corruption in the land acquisition for M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Tuesday approved bail of 4 accused persons in the case of multi-billion rupees alleged corruption in the land acquisition for M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway.

According to details, during the hearing, the court deferred the decision over the bail of 2 more accused at the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Former Accountant of Deputy Commissioner office Naushehro Feroze Rustam Khoso, former PA to DC Naushehro Feroze Aziz Ansari, Stamp Vendor Irfan Khan and Haqqani Sehto secured the bails against surety of Rs500,000 to be submitted by each of them.

The decision over the bail of former Manager of Sindh Bank Syed Tabish Shah and Zeeshan Sahito was delayed on the request of NAB.

The Project Manager of the National Highway Authority (NHA) Prakash Lohano in his statement informed the court that funds were transferred to the DCs of Matiari and Naushehro Feroze for the land purchase for the motorway in 2020.

The court adjourned the hearing to December 23.

The NAB produced before the court all the arrested accused persons including former DC of Matiari district Adnan Rashid.

APP/zmb

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau Motorway Rashid Hyderabad Matiari December NHA 2020 Sindh Bank All Court

Recent Stories

Ahmed Saleem’s unique treasure of archives needs ..

Ahmed Saleem’s unique treasure of archives needs to be preserved for future ge ..

2 minutes ago
 DGSE organizes special programme on eve of Int't D ..

DGSE organizes special programme on eve of Int't Day of Persons with Disabilitie ..

2 minutes ago
 Gaza 'most dangerous place in world to be a child' ..

Gaza 'most dangerous place in world to be a child': UNICEF

2 minutes ago
 ECP denies creation of additional seat in CEC’s ..

ECP denies creation of additional seat in CEC’s native constituency

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister's Special Representative for Religi ..

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Religious Harmony & Islamic Countrie ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan exports first shipment of dried Chillies ..

Pakistan exports first shipment of dried Chillies to China: Minister of Commerce ..

2 hours ago
LESCO to complete digitisation soon: Ali Ayaz

LESCO to complete digitisation soon: Ali Ayaz

2 hours ago
 Six female associate professor promoted to Grade 2 ..

Six female associate professor promoted to Grade 20

2 hours ago
 PM directs to accelerate rehabilitation of Balochi ..

PM directs to accelerate rehabilitation of Balochistan's flood-hit families, rec ..

2 hours ago
 Democratic Panel wins YDA Hyderabad election

Democratic Panel wins YDA Hyderabad election

2 hours ago
 Paracha resigns as MD of PBM to participate in ele ..

Paracha resigns as MD of PBM to participate in elections

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's envoy to EU calls on Czech counterpart

Pakistan's envoy to EU calls on Czech counterpart

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan