Accountability court grants bail to 4 accused in M6 Motorway land scam case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Tuesday approved bail of 4 accused persons in the case of multi-billion rupees alleged corruption in the land acquisition for M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway.

According to details, during the hearing, the court deferred the decision over the bail of 2 more accused at the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Former Accountant of Deputy Commissioner office Naushehro Feroze Rustam Khoso, former PA to DC Naushehro Feroze Aziz Ansari, Stamp Vendor Irfan Khan and Haqqani Sehto secured the bails against surety of Rs500,000 to be submitted by each of them.

The decision over the bail of former Manager of Sindh Bank Syed Tabish Shah and Zeeshan Sahito was delayed on the request of NAB.

The Project Manager of the National Highway Authority (NHA) Prakash Lohano in his statement informed the court that funds were transferred to the DCs of Matiari and Naushehro Feroze for the land purchase for the motorway in 2020.

The court adjourned the hearing to December 23.

The NAB produced before the court all the arrested accused persons including former DC of Matiari district Adnan Rashid.

