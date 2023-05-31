UrduPoint.com

Accountability Court Grants Interim Bail To Imran Khan Till June 19

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Accountability Court grants interim bail to Imran Khan till June 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Wednesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case of 190 million Pounds.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir, who heard the pre-arrest bail petition of former prime minister in an investigation into the Al-Qadir trust scam by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), accepted the bail against surety bonds of Rs 500,000 and stopped the Bureau from arresting Imran Khan till next date.

Imran Khan appeared before the court as per the IHC's directive to approach the accountability court within three days.

At the outset of hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer Khawaja Harris informed the court that the bail petition of his client had already been prepared so that it could be filed on same day if needed.

He said Imran Khan would arrive in Islamabad on June 17 to appear before the Anti-Terrorism Court and prayed the court to grant him bail till that day.

NAB's Prosecutor Arif Sohail, however, requested the court to fix another day as there was Saturday on June 17, and record rooms used to be closed on Saturday.

The court, however, accepted the interim bail of Imran Khan till June 19, and stopped the Bureau from arresting him.

