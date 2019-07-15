Accountability Court grants NAB 10-day physical remand of three accused

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) 10-day physical remand of three accused involved in money laundering and fake accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Monday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) 10-day physical remand of three accused involved in money laundering and fake accounts.

Three accused including Bilal Sheikh, Tariq Ahsan and Nadeem Altaf were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir by NAB officials.

NAB prosecutor pleaded before court that accused Tariq Ahsan had planned a fraud in 2016. He said that the accused with the connivance of Bilal and Altab had facilitated loan worth Rs 840 million to unnamed companies of Omni Group.

Later, this amount was given to Summit Bank for investment, he said.

NAB official said that accused Bilal Sheikh also facilitated a finance fraud in 2014 with help of other bank officers. An amount of Rs1000 million was given to an unnamed company as loan, he said, adding that Omni Group was also part of this crime.

The accused, he said, also misused his authority to help fake companies of Omni Group and given them financial benefit.

NAB prosecutor prayed the court to grant further physical remand of the three accused which was accepted by the judge.