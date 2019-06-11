Accountability court grants NAB for physical remand of Zardari

An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) 11-day physical remand of former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, a day after his arrest

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th June, 2019) An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) 11-day physical remand of former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, a day after his arrest.Accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik announced the decision and ordered that Zardari be presented before the court again on June 21.

Earlier, the former president was brought to the court by a team of the accountability bureau.During the court proceedings, NAB requested 14-day physical remand of the PPP co-chairman, which was opposed by Zardari's counsel Farooq H.

Naek. The accountability bureau provided evidence for Zardari's arrest.Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been brought to an accountability court in Islamabad by a NAB team that will seek his physical remand.NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said that prima facie, Zardari was involved in mega money laundering through fake accounts.

He said that the former president was a beneficiary of fake accounts and added that the Omni Group was used for fake accounts.

He said that the suspect had been arrested and the bureau required remand in order to conduct investigations.Naek said that the Supreme Court had given NAB two months for investigations and the two-month respite had long ended.

Naek said that arrests warrants and the grounds for Zardari's arrest were not provided to them.The former president also submitted a request for additional facilities in NAB lock-up. He asked for permission to keep one personal caretaker with him and for all medical facilities to be provided to him.

The NAB prosecutor said that this was a matter regarding the former president's life. He said that the bureau had no objection to this nor should the court.Zardari's medical certificates were also presented in court.

The accountability bureau informed the court that following the former president's arrest, his medical examination was conducted. The NAB prosecutor said that Zardari was completely healthy and fit.