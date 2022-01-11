UrduPoint.com

Accountability Court Grants Pre-arrest Bail To Asif Ali Zardari: Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 03:31 PM

The NAB Prosecutor opposes pre-arrest bail to former President in New York Property case but the court has accepted the plea of the PPP leader.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2022) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court granted pre-arrest bail to Co-chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari in New York property case, a local private tv reported on Tuesday.

Advocate Farooq H. Naek appeared before the court as counsel for former President Asif Ali Zardari and asked the court for his bail.

On it, a prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) responded that they did not issue arrest warrant of the former president yet, therefore, the petition should be turned down.

However, the court accepted pre-arrest bail of Zardari in the case.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari said that he was hopeful for in-house change, pointing out that he had told from day one about this government s inability to handle national affairs.

He stated that time had proven his stance that the elected people of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were all ineligible, adding that the people were suffering from different issues.

