Accountability Court Hyderabad awards six month imprisonment to administrator HDAECHS

(@FahadShabbir)

Accountability Court Hyderabad has awarded six rigorous imprisonment, Rs10.7540 million fine to Ex-Administrator of Hyderabad Development Authority Employees Cooperative Housing Society Limited Hyderabad Asif Haroon Memon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Accountability Court Hyderabad has awarded six rigorous imprisonment, Rs10.7540 million fine to Ex-Administrator of Hyderabad Development Authority Employees Cooperative Housing Society Limited Hyderabad Asif Haroon Memon.

According to a press release, reference No.

04/2016 state vs Asif Haroon Memon S/o Haji Muhammad Haroon Memon case.

Asif Haroon Memon in the capacity of Administrator HDAECHS was found involved in misuse of authority by illegally allotting land which belonged to Hyderabad Development Authority for carving 61 Plots for HDAECHS Latifabad, Hyderabad which he subsequently leased out through fake revised lay out plan of the society.