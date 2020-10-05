Accountability Court imprisons outlaw in fraud case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Accountability Court Multan awarded imprisonment to an outlaw for three and half years and also imposed fine Rs 18,000,000 in a fraud case, here on Monday.

According to official sources, Sheikh Zaka ur Rehman, son of Bahauddin Haji, resident of Burewala ,District Vehari, was sole proprietor of Bahauddin Karyana Store. He lured general public for investment in sugar trade, in lieu of maximum profit. He deceitfully collected Rs 22,928,015 from 11 affectees/complainants, but neither he gave profit nor he returned the actual amount.

He misappropriated hard earned money of complainants.

NAB Multan conducted inquiry into the matter. The accused was found involved in cheating the complaints. A reference against the accused Sheikh Zaka ur Rehman was filed by NAB in the Accountability Court, Multan in 2015. The accused absconded during investigation and declared Proclaimed Offender by the court.After his arrest, the trial was initiated. Accused Zaka ur Rehman was also sentenced for one year rigorous imprisonment for being absconder under section 34-A of the NAO, 1999.