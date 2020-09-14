UrduPoint.com
Accountability Court Issues Arrest Warrants For Shehbaz Sharif’s Wife, Daughter

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 04:28 PM

Accountability court issues arrest warrants for Shehbaz Sharif’s wife, daughter

PML-N Deputy Secretary General Atta Ullah Tarar says Shahzad Akba is the biggest liar on planet earth as he tries to leak inside news of the NAB cases and it all shows the underhand agreement of the NAB-Niazi nexus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2020) An accountability court in Lahore issued arrest warrants for Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz and daughter Rabia in a money laundering case on Monday.

The accountability court also declared Tahir Naqvi and Ahmed Ali as accused in the case.

Later, talking to the reporters, PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ata Ullah Tarar said that Shehbaz Sharif voluntarily returned back to the country and regularly appeared before the court without any absence.

“Shahzad Akbar is the biggest liar on the planet earth as he tried to leak inside news of the NAB cases,” said Ata Ullah Tarar.

He stated that it all showed the underhand agreement of the NAB-Niazi nexus.

On Sept 10, PML-N President and former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif told an accountability court that his decision not to cut the sugarcane support price and going against any subisidty to sugar millers caused a loss of billions of rupees to his family.

Rabia Shehbaz, the daughter of Shehbaz Sharif also appeared before the accountability court in connectiionwith the hearing of the money laundering reference in which his family members were also nominated.

During the proceedings, the PML-N president rubbished the charges, saying that the NAB had made a false case despite the fact that he served the province while trying to save every penny.

“The sindh government at that first fixed the sugarcane support price at Rs. 182 but suddenly slashed the same to Rs. 155,” said the former Punjab Chief Minister.

After hearing the arguments of the both sides, accountability court issued arrest warrants of Nusrat Shehbaz, the wife of Shehbaz Sharif, and Rabia, his daughter, in the case.

