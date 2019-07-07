UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accountability Court Judge Refutes Allegations Of PML-N Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 05:24 PM

Accountability Court Judge refutes allegations of PML-N leaders

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th July, 2019) Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik has said the video shown yesterday by PML (N) leader Maryam Safdar at a news conference is fake and assumptive.

Explaining his position on the video attributed to him, he said it is contrary to facts.According to media reports, he stated that news conference was aimed at making his decisions controversial and to achieve political motives.

He said legal action should be taken action the elements behind this video.

Judge Arshad Malik clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context.

The judge said that it is important to bring the truth to the fore following the news conference of Maryam Safdar.He said that he was offered bribe many a times when he was hearing cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family members. He pointed out that he acquitted Nawaz Sharif in Flagship and convicted him in Al-Aziziya case on the basis of evidence

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Family Media Court

Recent Stories

Standard Chartered Bank denies closing operations ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai’s Victory Team aims for Sarasota triumph

40 minutes ago

Won’t resign as captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

46 minutes ago

AED10m projects in Al Ain includes 7 new parks

55 minutes ago

Judge Arshad Malik to move IHC over video scandal

59 minutes ago

AED31 bln real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi fo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.