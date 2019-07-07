Accountability Court Judge refutes allegations of PML-N leaders

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th July, 2019) Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik has said the video shown yesterday by PML (N) leader Maryam Safdar at a news conference is fake and assumptive.

Explaining his position on the video attributed to him, he said it is contrary to facts.According to media reports, he stated that news conference was aimed at making his decisions controversial and to achieve political motives.

He said legal action should be taken action the elements behind this video.

Judge Arshad Malik clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context.

The judge said that it is important to bring the truth to the fore following the news conference of Maryam Safdar.He said that he was offered bribe many a times when he was hearing cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family members. He pointed out that he acquitted Nawaz Sharif in Flagship and convicted him in Al-Aziziya case on the basis of evidence