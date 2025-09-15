- Home
Accountability Court Rejects Bail Of 5, Considers Plea Bargain Of 18 In Corruption Reference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:12 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Accountability Court here on Monday rejected bail pleas of 5 accused men and women while approving plea bargain pleas of 18 other accused in Rs 2 billion corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2023.
According to details, the court issued non-bailable warrant for the main accused Akhtar Ali besides denying bail to Khadim Hussain, Manzoor Ali, Muhammad Ashraf, Shehnaz Ayaz and Marvi.
After rejection of the bail, the accused were sent to jail on judicial custody.
As many as 26 accused attended the hearing while 12 including Akhtar remained absent.
The court directed 18 accused persons who had submitted plea bargains to file their complete applications along with affidavits during the upcoming hearings.
