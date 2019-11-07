(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court here on Thursday rejected a request to stop auctioning off the assets of former finance minister Ishaq Dar . The plea was filed by Dar's wife , Tabassum Ishaq Dar

The Accountability Court judge Mohammad Bashir announced the decision that the petitioner failed to substantiate her claim that Dar had gifted the house to her.

The Accountability Court ordered that Ishaq Dar's assets to be seized and then auctioned off after he failed to appear for several hearings in a corruption case against him.

NAB will be auctioning off his assets, including Hajvery House, Dar's Gulberg III H Block property that is spread over four kanals, three plots in Lahore's Al-Falah Housing Society, six acres in Mauza Milot, a two-kanal plot in Islamabad's Parliamentarian Enclave, three Land Cruisers, two Mercedes Benz and one Toyota Corolla.

The court, however, deferred the decision on her plea for permission to withdraw money from Dar's accounts. The court will announce the decision on November 13.