UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accountability Court Seeks NAB's Comments In Zardari's House Confiscation Case

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:40 PM

Accountability Court seeks NAB's comments in Zardari's house confiscation case

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit comments in response of objections raised by former president Asif Ali Zardari against confiscation of his house in Clifton Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit comments in response of objections raised by former president Asif Ali Zardari against confiscation of his house in Clifton Karachi.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing. On NAB's request, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till May 21.

It may be mentioned here that NAB has initiated the process to confiscate the house number F-32 Clifton owned by Asif Ali Zardari. The accountability court has accepted the NAB's move and allowed Zardari to file his objections. To this, the former president had filed the objections.

The NAB has adopted the stance that this house was purchased in 2014 and fake accounts were used to pay the price against the property.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Price May Court

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry says Moody's report not downgrade ..

12 minutes ago

‘Learn to live with Coronavirus for sometimes as ..

16 minutes ago

Ghulam Sarwar Khan announces partial restoration ..

55 seconds ago

Greece Assumes Chairmanship of Council of Europe C ..

57 seconds ago

German Energy Ministry Declines to Comment on Nord ..

59 seconds ago

Britain, EU in post-Brexit trade talks stalemate

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.