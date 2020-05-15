An Accountability Court (AC) Friday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit comments in response of objections raised by former president Asif Ali Zardari against confiscation of his house in Clifton Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit comments in response of objections raised by former president Asif Ali Zardari against confiscation of his house in Clifton Karachi.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing. On NAB's request, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till May 21.

It may be mentioned here that NAB has initiated the process to confiscate the house number F-32 Clifton owned by Asif Ali Zardari. The accountability court has accepted the NAB's move and allowed Zardari to file his objections. To this, the former president had filed the objections.

The NAB has adopted the stance that this house was purchased in 2014 and fake accounts were used to pay the price against the property.