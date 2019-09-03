UrduPoint.com
Accountability Court Seeks Report F About Facilities, Being Provided To Zardari

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 06:24 PM

An Accountability court (AC) on Tuesday in a contempt of court, has sought report from Adiala jail authorities about the facilities being provided to former president Asif Ali Zardari at jail till Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability court (AC) on Tuesday in a contempt of court, has sought report from Adiala jail authorities about the facilities being provided to former president Asif Ali Zardari at jail till Wednesday.

The AC duty judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan was listening to the petition, filed by Asif Zardari seeking contempt of court proceedings against Adial jail administration for non-provision of air-conditioning facility.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's counsel Sardar Latif Khosa pleaded that his client was not given facilities of air-conditioner despite court orders for provision of "Better Class" in jail.

He said that jail administration was not complying with the court orders.

He said that his client would bear the expenditures of these facilities on his own.

Khosa pleaded that Zardari was also given facilities in jail in 1999 and he was Senator at that time.

The Judge asked either the facilities were given at that time, were from the state or at his own which the Khosa replied that such facilities were from the state.

Khosa contended before the court that his client was a former president and currently was a member Parliament, and said the Constitution allowed him extra facilities for life time.

The former president was suffering from cardiac problems and such attitude by the jail administration may create further problems for him, he argued.

The NAB prosecutor Usman Mirza contended before the court that provision of air-conditioning facility was not included in the court orders.

The jail representative ASP Adeel said that approval had been sought from Home Secretary for provision of air-conditioning facility and would be installed as soon as the permission was granted.

The court sought complete report from jail administration about the facilitiesbeing provided to Zardari till Wednesday and adjourned the hearing.

