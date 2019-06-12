Accountability Court sends Hamza for 14 days remand

(@FahadShabbir)

The Accountability Court on Wednesday remanded opposition leader in Punjab assembly Hamza Shehbaz in NAB custody for 14 days.Earlier, the NAB team had presented the PML-N leader before the court in a case related to money laundering and assets beyond means

The NAB had arrested Hamza on Tuesday after the NAB court rejected his bail plea.Hamza Shehbaz holds over Rs180 million assets which don't match his legal source of income. In the court, NAB lawyer Wakeel Ali Tipu told the court that Hamza was arrested by NAB team on Tuesday.

He said Hamza was arrested by the NAB team after he could not satisfy it for the money he received from abroad.The court was informed that Hamza has been provided the charge sheet for which he was arrested by NAB.Ali Tipu further said Hamza was summoned for nine times but he appeared before the investigative team for five times.

He instead of answering the investigative team insisted that he will respond all questions in the court, the lawyer added.The investigative officer told the court that suspicious transitions have been made from the accounts of Hamza.

In year wise details, he said Hamza's assets worth was over Rs20 million, in 2006, he didn't submit FBR statement, in 2009 he submitted an FBR statement but only additional assets were shown. The NAB has to investigate Rs380 million.

He requested the court for physical remand of Hamza.Hamza's lawyer Pervaiz Amjad opposed the NAB's lawyer request and termed it unfair and unjustified. He said the documents the NAB was insisting for had not been provided to them. He deplored that the unfair trial of Hamza Shehbaz is being made.