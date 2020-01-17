Accountability court summons NAB IO for Jan 31

An accountability court on Friday summoned a NAB investigation officer along with record for January 31 on an application against freezing properties of Shehbaz Sharif family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday summoned a NAB investigation officer along with record for January 31 on an application against freezing properties of Shehbaz Sharif family.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan heard the application for unfreezing properties of Shehbaz Sharif's family.

Shehbaz family's counsel argued that the court had given orders of freezing the properties of his clients but the same were not sustainable in the eyes of law.

He submitted that the companies and females were not accused in the cases.

He pleaded with the court for unfreezing the properties.

The court after hearing arguments summoned investigation officer with record for January 31.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had on Dec 11 allowed the NAB to freeze properties of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other family members in connection with an investigation against them in a money-laundering case.

The bureau through an application had approached the court for confirmation of its orders issued for freezing of 23 properties owned by Shehbaz Sharif family in various cities.

The bureau had, on December 3, issued six orders, each listing separate properties acquired by Shehbaz, Hamza and Sulman, all three of whom were nominated in corruption cases being probed by NAB.