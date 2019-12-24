Accountability court summons Shehbaz Sharif in person on January 7

(@imziishan)

An accountability court in Lahore has on Tuesday summoned Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in person on January 7

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) An accountability court in Lahore has on Tuesday summoned Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in person on January 7.AC Judge Amjad Nazir issued written orders.

The court remarked that Shehbaz Sharif is continuously absent from hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam case which is affecting the proceedings.The court gave last chance to the opposition leader to ensure his presence during the next hearing. It is pertinent here to mention that ten suspects including Shehbaz Sharif have been indicted in the case.