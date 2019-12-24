UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accountability Court Summons Shehbaz Sharif In Person On January 7

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 12:54 PM

Accountability court summons Shehbaz Sharif in person on January 7

An accountability court in Lahore has on Tuesday summoned Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in person on January 7

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) An accountability court in Lahore has on Tuesday summoned Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in person on January 7.AC Judge Amjad Nazir issued written orders.

The court remarked that Shehbaz Sharif is continuously absent from hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam case which is affecting the proceedings.The court gave last chance to the opposition leader to ensure his presence during the next hearing. It is pertinent here to mention that ten suspects including Shehbaz Sharif have been indicted in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz January Muslim From Court Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Violation of Human rights in Occupied Kashmir: “ ..

4 minutes ago

No compromise on Kashmir, says AJK President

20 minutes ago

We must rise up for oppressed Kashmiris, it is now ..

20 minutes ago

Cardiovascular disease: Dietary cholesterol may no ..

1 minute ago

Finding life's meaning can keep us healthy as we a ..

1 minute ago

NAB Court summons Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housin ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.