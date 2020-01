Accountability Court summons Zardari in Thatha water supply reference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari on February 13 in a supplementary reference, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in fake bank accounts case.

AC judge Azam Khan resumed the hearing and summoned Asif Ali Zardari, in-charge Nodero house Nadeem Bhutto and co-accused Ashfaq Laghari in a supplementary reference.

The supplementary reference has been filed by NAB in the fake bank accounts andmega money laundering scam.

The NAB has nominated Asif Ali Zardari as accused in the reference.