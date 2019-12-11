Accountability Court to be set up at Bahawalpur soon

(@imziishan)

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan has said that Accountability Court will be established at Bahawalpur very soon

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) : Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan has said that Accountability Court will be established at Bahawalpur very soon.

While addressing a function organized by Lahore High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur in his honour here today, he said that Lawyers Colony will start at Bahawalpur very soon and 90 per cent of its work has been completed. He said that Overseas Commission had been established to solve cases of overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis and the commission has so far solved 600 cases out of 1600 cases received.

He said that work on the extension of the Ladies Bar Room will start soon.

He said that Bahawalpur Bench and its Bar Association have historical importance and cultural distinction. Senior Judge Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Justice Ch Muhammad Masood Jahangir, Justice Shujat Ali Khan, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Registrar Lahore High Court Abdul Sattar, Additional Registrar Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Ch Anwaar-ul-Haq, District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Mushtaq Ahmad, President High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur Nadeem Iqbal, General Secretary High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur Ayaz Kulyar, President District Bar Association Bahawalpur Mian Muhammad Azhar, General Secretary District Bar Association Bahawalpur Sheera bari and a large number of lawyers were present at the occasion.

In the end, President High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur Nadeem Iqbal presented shield and lifetime membership to Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan.