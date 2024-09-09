Open Menu

Accountability Court Transfers Toshakhana II Reference Against PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 11:19 PM

Accountability court transfers Toshakhana II reference against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

An Accountability Court on Monday shifted the Toshakhana II cases against PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi to special court central for further hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) An Accountability Court on Monday shifted the Toshakhana II cases against PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi to special court central for further hearing.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich heard the case at Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi and announced the decision regarding transfer of the reference.

The court declared that after the reinstatement of the amendments in NAB law, the accountability court has no more jurisdiction to hear this reference.

The court said that if it cannot hear the reference, how can it grant bail?" It directed that the bail plea also be heard by the Special Judge Central. It ordered to shift the case record including bails of the accused to the concern court for further proceeding.

