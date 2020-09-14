UrduPoint.com
Accountability Court Upholds NAB Decision In Fake Account Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:42 PM

Accountability court upholds NAB decision in fake account case

An accountability court on Monday upheld the decision of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to freeze the plot of an accused Manahil Majeed in Clifton Karachi in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday upheld the decision of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to freeze the plot of an accused Manahil Majeed in Clifton Karachi in fake accounts case.

The Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing and upheld the NAB stance.

The national watchdog had filed a petition seeking confirmation of the decision to freeze the plot, which was accepted by the court.

NAB Investigating Officer Mubashir Karim and prosecutor Sohail Arif appeared before the court and produced a document in the court regarding freezing of the plot of the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

