Accountability courts convict 1405 from 2017 to 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal has said that NAB has convicted 1,405 accused persons by Accountability Courts during 2017-2021.

The Operational and Prosecution Division of NAB was providing legal assistance to all regional bureaus for investigation of complaints and disposal of investigations in accordance with the law.

He said the NAB was using all its resources to conclude mega-corruption cases like money laundering, misuse of power, disproportionate assets, massive fraud from the public, fake and illegal housing societies and Mudaraba.

NAB's some 1,237 cases of corruption worth Rs. 1335 billion were still under trial in various accountability courts.

Out of the mega-corruption cases, 66 such cases have been brought to a logical conclusion while 93 mega-corruption cases are pending in the relevant accountability courts.The NAB was the UN's focal body under the UNCAC, which was committed to eradicating the scourge of corruption in order to make Pakistan corruption free, following the policy of "Accountability for All".

He said NAB has set up the Pakistan Training and Research academy, which focuses on providing modern and up-to-date training to investigative officers in money laundering and white collar crime cases.

An anti-money laundering cell has also been set up at the NAB headquarters. Liaison, implementation, monitoring and analysis with the National Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Secretariat and relevant stakeholders were the main responsibilities of this cell.

NAB has introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the experienced and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers and to improve inquiries and investigations on the basis of solid evidence and documentary evidence.

NAB has also set up Witness Handling Cells in all regional bureaus. As a result of this move, the NAB was pursuing its cases in the courts on the basis of solid documentary evidence.

He said that NAB has set up a state-of-the-art forensic science laboratory with digital forensics, questionnaires and fingerprint analysis facilities.

NAB has devised a comprehensive quantified grading system to improve its performance.

In the context of enforcement strategy, NAB headed by Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal has set a time limit of 10 months to complete the investigation, inquiry and investigation of complaints.

All NAB officers have been directed to redouble their efforts to make Pakistan corruption free and to carry out the task of eradicating corruption with determination, merit, hard work and transparency.

He said Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Peace Canada, PILDAT, Mashal Pakistan have also appreciated NAB's efforts whereas as per Gilani & Gallup survey, 59 percent people have expressed confidence in the NAB.