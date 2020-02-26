UrduPoint.com
Accountability Courts Issues 'robkar' For Release Of Abbashi, Ahsan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday issued 'robkar' for the release of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal in LNG and Narowal sports city cases, respectively.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir issued release 'robkar' for Ahsan Iqbal while AC-II Judge issued for former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after verifying their surety bonds worth Rs10 million each.

Abbasi's lawyer Barrister Zafarullah appeared before court and adopted the stance that IHC had granted post arrest bail to his client to this the judge asked him to produce the surety amount in cash before court.

Barrister Zafarullah said that IHC had given the petitioner option to submit this amount in shape of surety bonds. He said that a local person Raja Waqat Mumtaz had stood for bail.

After the vereification of the surety bonds by the concerned Tehsildar, the court issued robkar for the release of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Meanwhile, Ahsan Iqbal's lawyer appeared before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir and produced the one kanal land documents worth Rs10 million. To this, the court asked whether this land worth Rs10 million.

After verification by the tehsiladar, the court issued robkar for Ahsan Iqbal.

