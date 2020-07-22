Accountability for all manifesto of PTI govt: Shafqat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said accountability without any discrimination was the manifesto of the government.

He said, however, there were some weaknesses in NAB Act, which were needed to be rectified, but no government made any amendments in it during last twenty years.

The minister was talking in a private news channel program.

Shafqat Mehmood said it was the PTI government which made an attempt to introduce reforms in NAB law, adding no compromise would be made on accountability.