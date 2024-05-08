Open Menu

Accountability In LESCO: Two Officers Dismissed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 10:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) continuing with intra-company accountability process, has dismissed two officers, while attached an SE (Senior Engineer) with its headquarters, the LESCO spokesman confirmed this to media here Wednesday.

He added that LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider is all committed to ensure effective accountability process within LESCO region and a number of strict measures are being taken so as to bring improvements in the system.

On the directives of the LESCO chief, he mentioned, the SE Zafarullah Sanghi of South Circle was attached to LESCO headquarters on the basis of his poor performance.

On the other hand, Manager Mohammad Usman Cheema and Deputy Manager Asif Javed were dismissed from service for showing continuous poor performance and negligence.

The spokesman said that the CEO Shahid Haider along with his team is making all out efforts for system improvement. The Chief Executive has issued strict instructions to the officers to improve performance and not be part of any illegal activity, otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against the officer found involved in illegal activity or poor performance.

