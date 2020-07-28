UrduPoint.com
Accountability Is Base Of PTI's Government: Ali M Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Accountability is base of PTI's government: Ali M Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan and corruption could not run together as accountability of corrupt elements was the base of the present government and it would not make any compromise over it at any cost.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was need to improve the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws and the government was ready to negotiate with the opposition over the matter.

He said the people should avoid to discuss NAB laws who already facing the corruption cases which were registered against them and they should also avoid to sit in the parliamentary committee which was constituted for amending the NAB laws.

The minister said fulfilling requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was in favour of the country, adding opposition should support the government on the national issues especially on the matter of FATF.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the people had tested Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) governments and now they had rejected both of due to corrupt practices of their leaderships.

More Stories From Pakistan

