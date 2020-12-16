Accountability is being practiced worldwide and different contemporary laws are enacted to inquire the people about their assets: President Arif Alvi

The president to another question said that accountability was being practiced worldwide and different contemporary laws were enacted to inquire the people about their assets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The president to another question said that accountability was being practiced worldwide and different contemporary laws were enacted to inquire the people about their assets.

He cited Swiss Illicit Assets Act and UK law over unexplained wealth etc., which were applicable over government servants and political representatives.

Responding to a query, the president said that the provincial governments had been spending more than 20 per cent of their allocation on education.

The Covid-19 pandemic had affected different sectors including education and it changed mode of education which was now being imparted through tv and internet.

The president said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had granted a total of 50,000 scholarships to students which was a reflection of its commitment with the education.

He observed that soon, uniform education system would be introduced throughout the country.

However, he stressed that much more need to be done in the education and health sectors which were vital for elimination of poverty.

"Battle is not yet over," he said, stressing that education and health sectors were critical to efface poverty. These two sectors were focused by China.

The president said skilled labour should be promoted. The IT sector possessed vast opportunities.

Besides, he underlined the need to boosting of agriculture products with enhanced seeds quality, change in agricultural practices and use of pesticides.

The feudal system's impacts could still be felt in some form in Balochistan and Sindh provinces, he opined.

To another query, he expressed his confidence that the Federal and Sindh governments would develop understanding over islands issue.

He underlined the need of paying attention to environment, protection of mangroves, wildlife and fishermen.

The president said that the prime minister had requested him to head the population task force.