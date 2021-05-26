UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accountability Is Equal For Everyone: Zartaj Gul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:26 PM

Accountability is equal for everyone: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said the government would treat everyone equally on accountability process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said the government would treat everyone equally on accountability process.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not make any compromise over the matter of accountability as PTI came into power in the name of accountability and change.

PTI was united and no rift among its leadership while criticizing Maryam Nawaz should pay heed over the division in her party, she said.

Zartaj Gul said that opposition parties were using cases as political means by spreading rumors on Jahangir Tareen issue, there was no issue of Jahangir in the party, she added.

She said the incumbent government was fully committed bring back all of its looted money from looters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Money All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sindh CS briefed on COVID-19 SOPSs, vaccination c ..

33 seconds ago

UK Advertising Regulator Bans 'Irresponsible' Bitc ..

34 seconds ago

Journalist Harassment on Rise in Iran as President ..

36 seconds ago

Eight held for brandishing arms

40 seconds ago

13 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in T ..

3 minutes ago

Satrang Art Gallery organizes exhibition titled "L ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.