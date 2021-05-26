Accountability is equal for everyone: Zartaj Gul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said the government would treat everyone equally on accountability process.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not make any compromise over the matter of accountability as PTI came into power in the name of accountability and change.

PTI was united and no rift among its leadership while criticizing Maryam Nawaz should pay heed over the division in her party, she said.

Zartaj Gul said that opposition parties were using cases as political means by spreading rumors on Jahangir Tareen issue, there was no issue of Jahangir in the party, she added.

She said the incumbent government was fully committed bring back all of its looted money from looters.