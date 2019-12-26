Accountability of corrupt politicians underway: Ansar Majeed

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that process of accountability of the corrupt politicians was underway.

In a statement, he said the corrupt politicians were in a panic as they fear facing indiscriminate accountability. When those plundering the national wealth were asked about their corruption, they start making hue and cry that democracy was in danger.

Ansar Majeed said the opposition, instead of hatching conspiracies, should support the government to cope with the difficult situation.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in bringing change in a real manner by spending tax payer's money on welfare and betterment of the people.

He said all cases against the Sharif brothers were registered during their own governmental tenure.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation of new era of public service and the PTI government had never compromised on the public service ever, he added.