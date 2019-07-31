Accountability of corrupt, powerful people to continue: Ali Nawaz

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said the accountability of the corrupt and powerful would continue and only sincere professional people would get due respect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said the accountability of the corrupt and powerful would continue and only sincere professional people would get due respect.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has the ability to successfully bring the country out of the present economic crises.

His criticized that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People Party's corrupt rulers had ruined the economy and pushed the country towards darkness during past ten years' tenure.

He said the PML-N and PPP looted the country whenever they came into power, adding PPP government since last 11 years had done nothing for Sindh and party had deprived the Sindhis of even basic rights.

He termed Sindh's political system as 'monarchy' instead of a democracy.

He said that people of Pakistan demands accountability of those, who looted the country and wishes that they should return back all looted amount and its deposition in national treasury.

He said PPP's bad governance increased corruption and made people's lives miserable, he added.

Replying to a question, he hoped that the opposition's move against chairman Senate would be miserably failed and the opposition will never reap success in their conspiracies against Imran Khan's government.

He advised the opposition parties to portray a positive image of the government in front of public instead of getting political point scoring.