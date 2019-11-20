UrduPoint.com
Accountability Process In Cooperative Dept To Be Expedited: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:33 PM

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo has asked the officers concerned to expedite accountability process and maintain transparency in Cooperative Department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo has asked the officers concerned to expedite accountability process and maintain transparency in Cooperative Department.

This he said while presiding over a meeting on Cooperative Housing Societies matters here at his office on Wednesday.

Secretary Cooperative Department Akhtar Inyat Bhurgari, MD SCHA Aijaz Ahmed, Deputy Registrar Karachi Naveed Ahmed Abbasi and other officers also attended the meeting.

He said that elections in the housing societies be held and actions be taken against those administrators, who were not performing well.

He directed the officers to come up to the expectations of the people and develop a mechanism to put the matters on right track.

He asked them to speed up work on automation scheme in the Department and resolve the issues on priority basis.

Dharejo further asked them to coordinate with NAB, FIA and Anti-Corruption in cases and maintain all records on modernlines.

