Accountability process in police dept very fast : RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja said that the accountability process in police department was quite fast and as a disciplinary force, the law bounded us to be disciplined

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja said that the accountability process in police department was quite fast and as a disciplinary force, the law bounded us to be disciplined.

The RPO expressed these views during Ardal room held at his office where he heard appeals against the punishments given to police officers and employees and issued orders on the spot.

He said that performing duty as per rules should be the motto of a police officer and added that they could face punishments including termination or suspension from the department over violation of rules.

Retired Inspector Irshad-ul-Hassan's one-year service confiscation and one-level reduction in salary was rejected as the appeal was not on merit.

The appeal of dismissed head constable Haq Nawaz Khanewal was rejected for not existing on merit.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mustafa's show-cause notice, filed on satisfactory answer.

Assistant Sub-Inspectors Muhammad Mujahid SP Cantt ordered a regular inquiry over unsatisfactory reply of ASIs Muhammad Mujahid and Muhammad Sharif.

Lady Constable Fayaz Bibi's appeal service confiscation one year was rejected for lack of merit.

Retired sub-inspector Muhammad Hayat's appeal service confiscation for one year, inspector Muhammad Ashraf's appeal service forfeited for six months, head constable Muhammad Ajmal's appeal suspended increment for one year, constable Muhammad Nauman's suspended increment for one year, head constable Nazer Javed's suspended increment for one year, Constable Abdul Rauf's confiscation of service for three months and two days, and Constable Altaf Hussain's appeal forfeiture of service for one year were rejected.

Constable Muhammad Habib's appeal fine 2000, Muhammad Zaman's appeal fine 1000 and Lady Constable Fouzia Bashir's appeal fine 2000 have been changed to censured.