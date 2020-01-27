Accountability process not slow: Shahzad Akbar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Monday dispelled the impression that the accountability process has become a bit slow in the country. Addressing the oath taking ceremony of newly elected body of Islamabad High Court Reporters Association, he said the National Accountability Bureau (Amended) Ordinance 2019 still exists for four months and efforts were underway to get its approval from the Parliament.

He said the recovery of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has already been improved significantly.

He said he was ready to play his role in resolving the issues of journalist community. The government has no intention of confrontation with the media.

There is nothing in the latest medical reports of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The government has sought the answer from the legal team of Nawaz Sharif but answer has not yet been received,he added.

He said the government has sought latest platelet count report of Nawaz Sharif. The government would devise its strategy after seeking the answer of the Nawaz Sharif's doctors. he added.

Barrister Shahzad Akbar administered oath to the newly body of High Court Reporters Association.

Speaking on the occasion, President Islamabad Bar Association Raja Inam Amin Minhas lauded the dedication of High Court Reporters Association for their dedication and positive reporting.