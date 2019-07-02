Accountability process not to be stopped: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not halt the accountability process against the corrupt and money launderers.

Many opposition leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and others were in jail due to massive corruption done by them during their regimes, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said nobody would be allowed to create conspiracies and hurdles in the way of accountability process and justice, and all corrupt elements would face punishment with an aim to completely eliminate the menace of corruption.

He said the incumbent government had made the national institutions independent, adding Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was a credible institution of the country, it had apprehended the former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah by recovering a huge quantity of drugs from his possession.

Faisal Vawda said the PTI government had nothing to do with the arrest of Rana Sanaullah.

He said the opposition parties had completely failed in developing consensus on a single point in All Parties Conference (APC).