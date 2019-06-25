Accountability process to be accelerated after budget approval: Ali Nawaz Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said the ongoing accountability process would get momentum after approval of the federal budget of financial year 2019-20

Talking to APP outside Parliament House, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically stated that opposition parties would not be given (NRO) National Reconciliation Ordinance.

The opposition parties were clamoring to save their corruption. Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had successfully brokered a deal with former President Pervez Musharraf but alas they would not be get the same facility from incumbent government, he added.

He said former Prime Minister, Benazir Bhutto had brokered a deal with former President Pervez Musharraf. Same was the case of Sharif family, who went abroad after brokering a deal with Pervez Musharraf.

Commenting on the acquittal of senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Baber Awan by Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, he said PTI always respect court's verdicts.