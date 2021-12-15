UrduPoint.com

Accountability Process To Be Continued Irrespectively: Zartaj Gul

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Accountability process to be continued irrespectively: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in transparency and held every one accountable regardless of party affiliation and the process would be continued irrespectively.

Talking to private news channel she said, the supreme court had declared Prime Minister Imran Khan 'Sadiq and Amin' who was doing hard work and sincerity to build as a great nation.

She criticized the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leadership and said they could not present money trail before the court in their case assets beyond means and also hiding themselves abroad to avoid cases.

Climate Minister said PTI would go in next general election with Kamyab Jawan sports that was a landmark for the encouragement and uplifting of youth in the country.

Through Ehsaas programme the government provided relief to poor segment of the society she said and adding that 'Insaf Heath card' was another hallmark of success of the incumbent government in which every family could avail upto one million health insurance annually.

She was of the view, if PML-N leadership come back to country, they might get facility of heath insurance under the heath card drive which they failed to give such facilities to masses in their past tenures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Sports Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money Family Government Million Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G A ..

Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Among 2021’s 100 Best Inventi ..

15 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Educati ..

RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Education and Research

21 minutes ago
 Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further ..

Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further Strengthening Commitment to I ..

30 minutes ago
 Week long entrepreneurial drive started at IIU

Week long entrepreneurial drive started at IIU

8 minutes ago
 Eight held with contraband

Eight held with contraband

9 minutes ago
 FESCO to hold open court on Friday

FESCO to hold open court on Friday

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.