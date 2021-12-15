Accountability process to be continued irrespectively: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in transparency and held every one accountable regardless of party affiliation and the process would be continued irrespectively.

Talking to private news channel she said, the supreme court had declared Prime Minister Imran Khan 'Sadiq and Amin' who was doing hard work and sincerity to build as a great nation.

She criticized the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leadership and said they could not present money trail before the court in their case assets beyond means and also hiding themselves abroad to avoid cases.

Climate Minister said PTI would go in next general election with Kamyab Jawan sports that was a landmark for the encouragement and uplifting of youth in the country.

Through Ehsaas programme the government provided relief to poor segment of the society she said and adding that 'Insaf Heath card' was another hallmark of success of the incumbent government in which every family could avail upto one million health insurance annually.

She was of the view, if PML-N leadership come back to country, they might get facility of heath insurance under the heath card drive which they failed to give such facilities to masses in their past tenures.