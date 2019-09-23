UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accountability Process To Be Expedited: Member Of The National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 12:03 PM

Accountability process to be expedited: Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Sunday said the accountability process will be expedited and stern action would be taken against the plunderers of country's wealth and nobody would be pardoned

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Sunday said the accountability process will be expedited and stern action would be taken against the plunderers of country's wealth and nobody would be pardoned.

Talking to social and political workers here, she said that corrupt elements earned billions of rupees in the name of projects which were never initiated, causing huge losses to the national exchequer, said a statement on Sunday.

Corrupt elements got all the money in their bank accounts as well as in Benami bank accounts through forgery, she added.

The MNA said that for the first time the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been made an independent institution.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Bank Money Sunday All Billion

Recent Stories

Climate change a greater threat that Pak-India war ..

12 minutes ago

Wait is over realme fans get ready for leap to Qua ..

21 minutes ago

PIMS employees hold protest against MTI act

6 minutes ago

Ministers agree to new Mediterranean migrant syste ..

6 minutes ago

Director General Fisheries for construction of hat ..

6 minutes ago

Pashtun Culture Day observed across country

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.