Accountability process to be expedited: Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Sunday said the accountability process will be expedited and stern action would be taken against the plunderers of country's wealth and nobody would be pardoned

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Sunday said the accountability process will be expedited and stern action would be taken against the plunderers of country's wealth and nobody would be pardoned.

Talking to social and political workers here, she said that corrupt elements earned billions of rupees in the name of projects which were never initiated, causing huge losses to the national exchequer, said a statement on Sunday.

Corrupt elements got all the money in their bank accounts as well as in Benami bank accounts through forgery, she added.

The MNA said that for the first time the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been made an independent institution.