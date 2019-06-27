UrduPoint.com
Accountability Process To Continue At All Cost : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary Information Omer Cheema

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 02:13 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary Information Omer Cheema Thursday said hue and cry of opposition could not stop the accountability process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary Information Omer Cheema Thursday said hue and cry of opposition could not stop the accountability process.

Responding to the All Parties Conference (APC), Omer Cheema asked the opposition that if it was concerned about the welfare of the public, it should make collective apology to the nation on their wrongdoings and their failed policies, a press statement issued by central media department of PTI said.

He said July 25, 2018 will always be remembered as the inception day of real democracy in political history of the country.

He said people of Pakistan took stand against the corrupt elite and civil dictator and ousted them through their democratic right.

"These parties are the ones to blame for Pakistan's present economic situation", he added.

Secretary information suggested that opposition leaders must get themselves cleared in court oflaw against all the accusations or they should return the looted money to national exchequer.

He reiterated that these convicted would not be able to escape the accountability process as Pakistani court and institutions were free in taking their decisions.

