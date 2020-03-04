Accountability process to continue for fairness in policing affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The police will continue accountability process to improve functioning of department and bringing transparency in policing affairs,a police spokesman on Wednesday said.

It was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed while chairing a meeting held to review the performance of investigation officers of Saddar Zone. SP Saddar Muhammad Umar Khan, all SDPOs, SHOs and investigation officers were also present on the occasion.

DIG (Operations) said the police accelerated performance accountability of those officers serving at police stations and investigating various cases.

He scrutinized the performance of each police official and directed to transfer two investigation officers to other divisions over poor performance.

Waqar Uddin Syed ordered to issue show cause notices to 25 investigation officers for not having up to the mark performance while ten officials were issued warnings to improve their performance.

He awarded prize and commendation certificates to two investigation officers over good performance.

He also gave deadline of 15 days to all police officers to ensure effective policing and said those would continue to serve at police stations showing good performance.

The police office not showing satisfactory performance would be transferred to other divisions and no laxity would be tolerated, he added.

The DIG (Operations) said that accountability process would remain continue and those showing good performance would be awarded.

He also directed for effective crackdown and operation in the city against drug pushers, bootleggers, proclaimed offenders, court absconders and professional alm-seekers.

He also directed to ensure effective action against those having illegal weapons. Waqar Uddin Syed said that such meetings would be held in each Police Zone and performance of each police official would be reviewed on merit.