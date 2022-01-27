UrduPoint.com

Accountability Process To Continue: Khawar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and Hasaan Khawar has said ongoing process of accountability in the country will go unhindered despite the PML-N's hue and cry

In his statement regarding the recent report of Transparency International on Pakistan, the SACM said that the opposition was making futile efforts to divert attention from real issues under the guise of this report devoid of any actual public survey.

Hasaan Khawar said, " The PML-N deliberately acts naive when asked about contracts awarded on double rates and foreign trips with their favorite people in chartered planes during its tenure." He said that till date no PML-N leader had given any clear answer regarding heaps of money deposited into the accounts of personal employees of the Sharif family.

The special assistant said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, when asked, not only provided a complete money trail regarding his residence, but also appeared before the court the same day he was summoned, thus setting a new example of respect for institutions.

He said: " The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allies were standing united with us and there was no threat to the government from the PDM." Talking to media representatives after attending seminar on "Journalism for the State" held at Minhaj-ul-Quran University, the SACM said that in today's age, media was important pillar of the state as well as a mirror of the sentiments of the people.

He said that the world was in economic crisis due to the Covid-19 but the PTI government successfullybrought the country's economy to a growth rate of 5.3 per cent and this was acknowledged by organizations such as the World Health Organization, as well as international journals such as Bloomberg and The Economist.

