Accountability process to continue till looted money recovered: Faisal Vawda

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda Friday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were using unparliamentary language against those anchors and media persons who were asking questions regarding their corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda Friday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were using unparliamentary language against those anchors and media persons who were asking questions regarding their corruption.

The PML-N leadership made illegal properties abroad by plundering the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Vawda said the government was committed to continue accountability process against the corrupt elements in order to recover the looted national wealth to utilize for the development and welfare of the people and country.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had taken refuge in London on the medical grounds and now he was enjoying luxurious life there.

Vawda said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always preferred national interest and never compromised over sovereignty and integrity of the country. Pakistan would not allow any country to use its soil for subversive activities against other countries, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government intended to make electoral reforms to ensure transparency in the election process.

He said the government was determined to give right to vote to overseas Pakistanis as they were contributing in the economic growth of the country.