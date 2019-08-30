UrduPoint.com
Accountability Process To Continue To Eliminate Corruption From Society: Federal Minister For Science And Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:45 PM

Accountability process to continue to eliminate corruption from society: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that accountability process would remain continue against corrupts elements as the people gave mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for eliminating corruption from the societ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that accountability process would remain continue against corrupts elements as the people gave mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for eliminating corruption from the society.

Talking to private news channel, he said accountability process against opposition leaders could not be stopped for expressing solidarity on Kashmir issue.

He said previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) were responsible for prevailing economical crises of the country.

The minister said that PTI government had paid $9.8 billion as foreign debt, adding foreign reserves worth Rs 1300 billion had increased in a year.

To a question, the minister said that United Nation Security Council (UNSC) had discussed Kashmir dispute due to effective foreign policy of the PTI government.

World powers like Russia, USA and China were supporting Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir issue, he added.

Fawad said international media like "New York Times", BBC and CNN were highlighting human right violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He was of the view that Kashmir issue was getting world attention due to wrong decisions of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Kashmir like abolishing special status of the occupied territory.

