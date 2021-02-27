Accountability process to continue unabated in police department: SSP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The police would continue the accountability process unabated it started to improve functioning of the department and bringing transparency in all matters related to the policing.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP - Operations) Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer expressed these views during a weekly 'Orderly Room' held on Saturday for resolving personal and official issues of police personnel.

As many as 40 police officials appeared in the 'Orderly Room' who were facing various personal as well as official problems.

During the hearing, the SSP reviewed the appeals of policemen and disciplinary action taken against them.

After listening to the police officials, he approved to forfeit one-year service each of 22 officials due to their poor performance and complaints against them.

As many as 10 officials were given last warning while three officials were penalized with fines amounting to Rs 2000 to Rs 5,000 each.

About 19 officers and jawans appeared with requests for their transfers, out of which 14 employees were transferred as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The SSP said that the process of punishment and retribution will continue in the police department.

The police personnel, showing good performance in protecting the lives and property of the citizens, would be awarded, while the department would take strict action against the under-performing personnel.

The SSP and other senior police officials hold weekly Ardal Room to resolve the issues of personnel following the directions of Inspector General of police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.